Kettaneh to LBCI: Civilian safety at risk as shelling intensifies in Lebanon

The Secretary-General of the Red Cross, George Kettaneh, warned that the situation in Lebanon is sensitive and critical as shelling continues to escalate.



In an interview with LBCI, he stated that the attacks are causing significant harm and are likely to result in civilian casualties.



He emphasized that the organization is coordinating with hospitals and the government to address the crisis.



Additionally, Kettaneh noted that Monday's attacks marked a change in tactics, with villages and towns targeted directly, contrasting with previous attacks that primarily affected valleys.