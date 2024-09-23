Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more

Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced that he has decided to suspend classes in the governorates of Beirut, Mount Lebanon, North, and Akkar, following the recent Israeli attacks.



This decision follows a previous statement regarding the closure of public and private schools, secondary schools, institutes, and vocational schools on Monday and Tuesday in several other governorates.



The suspension will also apply to the Lebanese University and private higher education institutions across all Lebanese regions on Tuesday.



The minister urged all officials in educational and university institutions to monitor ministry statements on this matter.