Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck around 800 Hezbollah targets on Monday, marking the deadliest strikes on Lebanon since fighting began last October.



"Since this morning, the Israeli army has conducted proactive and extensive aerial strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," a statement said.



It added that the strikes hit "approximately 800 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa area deep inside Lebanese territory."



AFP