Israel claims 'large number' of Hezbollah militants killed

Israel's military claimed a large number of Hezbollah militants were killed in strikes targeting the group in Lebanon on Monday, after Lebanon's health ministry gave an overall death toll of more than 350.



"Among those killed were a large number of Hezbollah terrorists who were next to the weapons that we targeted," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press briefing, adding that "secondary explosions" of weapons stores were responsible for some of the casualties. He did not provide a figure.





AFP