Final toll from airstrike in Ghobeiry: Six confirmed dead, 15 injured in building collapse

2024-09-25 | 03:07
Final toll from airstrike in Ghobeiry: Six confirmed dead, 15 injured in building collapse
Final toll from airstrike in Ghobeiry: Six confirmed dead, 15 injured in building collapse

Specialized search and rescue teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defense concluded operations early Wednesday morning after a residential building partially collapsed following an Israeli airstrike on Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The strike, which targeted the building around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, resulted in the collapse of three floors.

Rescue teams initiated their search and recovery efforts shortly after the airstrike, working throughout the night to locate those trapped under the rubble. By 3 a.m., they confirmed that all missing individuals had been accounted for.

The final toll from the incident is six fatalities and 15 injuries. Those injured have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

