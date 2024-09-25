LBCI Sources: Significant Progress in Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Talks, Operational Results Expected Overnight, Outcome Remains Uncertain

Sources have confirmed to LBCI that significant progress has been made in ceasefire negotiations between Hezbollah and Israel on the southern Lebanon front. These talks, led by U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, have reportedly reached a serious and advanced stage.



The sources indicate that the negotiations are promising, with operational results possibly emerging as early as Thursday morning. Efforts to bring an end to the conflict appear to be gaining momentum, providing a glimpse of hope for de-escalation.



However, the final outcome remains uncertain and is dependent on further developments. While the progress made so far is encouraging, the resolution of the conflict will largely depend on the actions taken by both sides in the coming hours and the evolving situation on the ground.



Sources also confirmed to LBCI that there are indirect U.S.-Iranian consultations in New York. However, positions remain divided, and no agreement has been reached so far.