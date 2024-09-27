Lebanon's PM accuses Israel of waging 'genocidal war'

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 13:35
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s PM accuses Israel of waging &#39;genocidal war&#39;
0min
Lebanon's PM accuses Israel of waging 'genocidal war'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to "stop" Israel from waging a "genocidal war" against Lebanon, following a huge Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

"This new Israeli aggression proves that the Israeli enemy doesn't care about all the international efforts and calls for a ceasefire," Mikati, who is in New York, said in a statement issued by his office, urging the international community to stop the "genocidal war that it (Israel) is waging on Lebanon."


AFP

