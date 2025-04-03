UK says in 'relatively better position" than EU on tariffs

World News
03-04-2025 | 02:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK says in &#39;relatively better position&quot; than EU on tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK says in 'relatively better position" than EU on tariffs

Britain is "in a relatively better position" than the European Union, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a lower tariff on the UK than its neighbor.

"I recognize the announcements by the president last night put the UK in a relatively better position than, for instance, the EU," Reynolds told Sky News, adding, however, that its 10 percent levy was "a disappointment."

AFP
 

World News

UK

EU

Tariffs

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
Trump's tariffs: List of global responses and countermeasures
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs announcement: France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-20

EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

EU will 'replicate' any tariffs imposed by the US: France's FM says

LBCI
World News
00:11

EU chief says new US tariffs are 'major blow to world economy'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

EU says it has 'not received' notification of new US tariffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:33

Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM

LBCI
World News
04:24

Hungary says to withdraw from International Criminal Court

LBCI
World News
03:18

Trump's tariffs: List of global responses and countermeasures

LBCI
World News
02:24

EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs announcement: France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Iraqi-led strikes kill five Islamic State operatives, US Centcom says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:35

Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More