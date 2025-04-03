Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas

03-04-2025 | 04:12
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas

Yemen's Houthis said a strike they blamed on the United States killed a guard at a communications tower on Thursday, as rebel media reported more than 20 strikes before dawn.

There was no immediate statement from Washington, which has carried out a wave of strikes against Houthi targets in recent weeks after President Donald Trump vowed to pummel the rebels until they stop attacking commercial shipping in solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"An American aggression targeted the communications network in... Ibb governorate, leading to the martyrdom of Abdulwasim Abdulwahab Zahir, the communications tower guard," Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on social media.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah television said more than 20 strikes had hit Saada province, the rebels' stronghold in the northern mountains.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Strikes

US

Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
