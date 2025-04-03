News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Middle East News
03-04-2025 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Yemen's Houthis said a strike they blamed on the United States killed a guard at a communications tower on Thursday, as rebel media reported more than 20 strikes before dawn.
There was no immediate statement from Washington, which has carried out a wave of strikes against Houthi targets in recent weeks after President Donald Trump vowed to pummel the rebels until they stop attacking commercial shipping in solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"An American aggression targeted the communications network in... Ibb governorate, leading to the martyrdom of Abdulwasim Abdulwahab Zahir, the communications tower guard," Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on social media.
The Houthis' Al-Masirah television said more than 20 strikes had hit Saada province, the rebels' stronghold in the northern mountains.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Strikes
US
Next
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Iraq seizes more than one ton of captagon pills shipped from Syria
Middle East News
2025-03-16
Iraq seizes more than one ton of captagon pills shipped from Syria
0
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
UN says more staff detained by Houthis in Yemen
Middle East News
2025-01-24
UN says more staff detained by Houthis in Yemen
0
World News
2025-01-14
Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum
World News
2025-01-14
Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:02
Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option
Middle East News
05:02
Israeli FM says diplomatic path to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains an option
0
World News
04:33
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
World News
04:33
Israel, France share 'goal' of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons: Israeli FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Iraqi-led strikes kill five Islamic State operatives, US Centcom says
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Iraqi-led strikes kill five Islamic State operatives, US Centcom says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
3
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
4
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
6
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
8
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More