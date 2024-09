Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, has called on residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate the following buildings:



- In the Lilaki neighborhood, the Mounir Chdid building and neighboring buildings as indicated on the map.

- In the Hadath neighborhood, the Sheet building and neighboring buildings as indicated on the map.

- In the Hadath neighborhood, the Complex Salam building and neighboring buildings as indicated on the map.



He added: "You are located near Hezbollah-affiliated sites, and for your safety and the safety of your loved ones, please evacuate."