Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

An Arab diplomatic source told LBCI that Qatar and Egypt will present an initiative to Lebanese officials aimed at preventing the deterioration of the situation and stopping the war.



The source said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will speak with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri about a political and field roadmap that could help de-escalate tensions and prevent an all-out war.



The initiative is coordinated with several countries, including the United States, France, and Arab states, and involves engaging with Iran to ensure a comprehensive solution.