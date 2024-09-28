Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 09:49
High views
LBCI
Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity
2min
Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said in a statement that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has plunged Lebanon and the region "into a new phase of violence."

"It is a cowardly act that we condemn in its entirety, as we have paid dearly for our loved ones when assassinations became a substitute for politics," the statement read, adding: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades."

"We have disagreed many times with the late leader and his party, and we have agreed only a few times," Hariri said.

"In this extremely difficult phase, our unity and solidarity remain fundamental. Lebanon is above all—above parties, sects, and interests, no matter what they may be. Alleviating the suffering of our people from all regions is a national priority, not a partisan, sectarian, or factional one. Preserving Lebanon as a homeland for all its people can only be achieved through our collective unity," he noted.

"What is needed now is for everyone to set aside their differences and self-interests to guide our country toward a safe path," Hariri concluded.
 

