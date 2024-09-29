News
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 00:52
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
The Israeli military stated early Saturday that it had bombed dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past few hours.
It added that these targets included rocket launchers aimed at Israel.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Hezbollah
Lebanon
