Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 00:52
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0min
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military stated early Saturday that it had bombed dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past few hours.

It added that these targets included rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

Reuters

