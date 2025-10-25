Trump says he would 'like' to meet North Korea's Kim on Asia trip

25-10-2025 | 00:08
Trump says he would 'like' to meet North Korea's Kim on Asia trip
Trump says he would 'like' to meet North Korea's Kim on Asia trip

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday as he left for a trip to Asia that he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while in South Korea.

"I'd like to, he knows we're going there," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if a meeting was possible. "I don't know, we let him know, he knows that I'm going."

Trump added of Kim, whom he last met in 2019 during his first term, that "I get along with him very well."

AFP
 

