Israeli airstrikes have intensified across South Lebanon, with several towns and cities coming under heavy bombardment with videos showing the intensity of the strikes.Israel targeted the city of Tyre and the towns of Borj El Chmali, Aabbasiyyeh, Sarafand, and Kfar Roummane.Moreover, intense strikes hit the city of Hermel and its surrounding areas.The video below shows the heavy Israeli strike on Ain Ed Delb, east of Sidon.The video below shows heavy strikes on the city of Tyre.In addition, two airstrikes hit the town of Taybeh and another on Odaisseh.The video below shows the airstrike targeting Harouf, specifically the Al-Qalaa neighborhood.