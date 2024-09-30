Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon

2024-09-30 | 06:56
2min
Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed the League's solidarity with Lebanon and the Lebanese people during the difficult circumstances the country is facing, calling on the international community to stand by the Lebanese in confronting Israeli assaults and their repercussions, especially those targeting civilian areas.

The official spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit is following the developments in Lebanon with great concern and believes in the Lebanese people's ability to uphold civil peace and avoid any provocations or sectarian conflicts.

Aboul Gheit condemned the ongoing series of Israeli assaults on Lebanon, which have resulted in hundreds of casualties and left nearly one million displaced persons. 

He emphasized that such violations of the country's sovereignty could lead to an escalation of the conflict, adding that a diplomatic solution is still possible in accordance with Resolution 1701, to which the Lebanese government has repeatedly affirmed its commitment.

The spokesperson quoted Aboul Gheit as affirming that the Lebanese people have suffered greatly in recent years and that they need support and solidarity now more than ever to overcome this dangerous phase.

