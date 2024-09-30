Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 10:05
High views
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
2min
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and his accompanying delegation at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh. 

The meeting, also attended by French Ambassador Hervé Magro and Berri's media advisor Ali Hamdan, focused on the escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the latest political developments in the region.

Speaker Berri expressed his gratitude to France and President Emmanuel Macron for their steadfast support during Lebanon's current crisis. He emphasized the critical nature of France's aid as Lebanon grapples with the ongoing Israeli assault and blockade, which is impeding the delivery of humanitarian assistance to displaced civilians.

Berri reiterated Lebanon's optimistic stance, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared at the United Nations in New York in response to the joint U.S.-French call for a ceasefire. He highlighted the international backing for this initiative and held Israel accountable for derailing efforts aimed at halting the violence.

"The Israeli fire is spreading across all of Lebanon," Berri warned.

French Foreign Minister Barrot echoed Berri's concerns and underscored that the only way to resolve the conflict is through implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

French

Foreign

Minister

Israeli

Aggression

Lebanon

Israeli airstrike targets Jdaidit Yabws crossing between Syria and Lebanon
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
