Israeli army warns against travel in Litani area due to rising conflict

Israel army spokesperson Avichay Adraee has issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon amid escalating violence in the region.



In a statement, Adraee claimed that "intense fighting is taking place as Hezbollah militants are using the civilian population and infrastructure as human shields to conduct their operations."



He urged residents to avoid traveling by vehicle from the north Litani area to the south.



In addition, Adraee said, "For your safety, we ask you not to travel by vehicle in this area."



He also assured that "the Israeli army will take action to disrupt the movements of Hezbollah fighters and prevent them from executing their attacks."



This warning remains in effect until further notice.