LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 03:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

Sources told LBCI Wednesday that Israeli military forces attempted to infiltrate Odaisseh, southern Lebanon, at dawn, crossing the Blue Line that demarcates the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The sources added that members of the Radwan Forces ambushed the Israeli troops at close range, leading to a clash that forced the soldiers to retreat and withdraw their casualties from the scene.

Lebanon News

Israel

Military

Lebanon

Border

Odaisseh

South

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area
20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli military continues targeted raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Israeli military threats rise as US seeks Gaza ceasefire for south Lebanon solution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More