Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Wassim Mansouri, the acting governor of Banque du Liban (BDL), to discuss financial and monetary conditions.



During the meeting, Mansouri noted that full cooperation with the government, especially the Ministry of Finance, had contributed to monetary stability, allowing the lira to maintain its stability despite Lebanon's recent complex situations.



The Prime Minister praised the prudent monetary policy that has been adopted, which has resulted in steady monetary stability and an increase in central bank reserves.



He also indicated that he would request the judiciary and security forces to pursue those spreading rumors or manipulating applications that attempt to create confusion regarding the exchange rate.