Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 04:01
Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
The British government announced on Thursday that it is operating "a limited number" of flights to support the evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon, reiterating its call for them to leave the country immediately.
The statement mentioned that more than 150 British citizens and their families left Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday.
It added, "To meet the demand for charter flights, additional flights will depart from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut starting today, Thursday. The flights will continue as long as the security situation permits."
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon
Charter Flights
Evacuation
Britain
Citizens
