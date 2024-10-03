Minister Ali Hamieh tells LBCI: Masnaa crossing is civilian and subject to oversight

The caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, emphasized that the Masnaa crossing is a civilian point and that everything passing through it is subject to Lebanese security and administrative oversight, including the General Security, customs, and the Lebanese Army.



In a statement to LBCI, he noted that land, air, and sea crossings are governed by Lebanese laws, saying, "At the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, there are customs, General Security, the Lebanese Army, and intelligence."



His statement followed accusations from Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who claimed that Hezbollah was smuggling weapons from Syria through the Masnaa border crossing.