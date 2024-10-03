News
PM Mikati meets Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, urges political unity to elect president
Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 13:57
PM Mikati meets Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, urges political unity to elect president
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on all political forces in Lebanon to participate in a dialogue to form a unified stance to address the nation's challenges.
Following his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke, Mikati stressed the urgency of electing a new president, saying, "Let's elect a president; the sooner, the better."
The two leaders discussed potential solutions to help Lebanon navigate through the current crisis, and both urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing aggression, which they said "does not distinguish between Muslims and Christians."
Mikati emphasized that Patriarch al-Rahi supports any national gathering and strongly encourages the immediate election of a president. He highlighted that the current situation requires a collective effort to save the country and urged political leaders to unite around a common goal.
"The issue is with the candidates themselves," Mikati noted, adding that Lebanon does not need a confrontational president at this time but rather a leader capable of uniting the nation.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi
Political
Unity
President
