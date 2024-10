Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

Massive Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs late Thursday have been described as larger in scale than the one that assassinated Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to security sources cited by Reuters.



Additionally, a source from Lebanon's Transport Ministry confirmed the violent strikes were reported to be outside the vicinity of Beirut's airport.



The loud explosions were heard across the Lebanese capital, reaching areas outside of Beirut, with heavy smoke rising from the site.



The Israeli Channel 14 claims that the target of the Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs is Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine.



However, Axios reported that Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine was in a deep underground bunker, according to Israeli sources.



Safieddine is the man widely regarded as the heir of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



In addition, the sound of Israeli warplanes hovering over Beirut and its outskirts can be heard from afar.

Hashem Safieddine's fate is still unknown following the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, according to two Israeli sources cited by Axios.