FM Bou Habib and Barbara Leaf discuss ways to stop war in Lebanon in Washington

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf emphasized the importance of swiftly electing a new president in Lebanon, citing the country's critical situation.

Leaf made the remarks during a meeting with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington.



The talks also focused on Lebanon's pressing humanitarian needs as the country grapples with an unprecedented displacement crisis. According to officials, more than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced due to ongoing unrest.



The meeting also addressed efforts to halt the war in the region and discussed the latest developments concerning escalating tensions.