Frangieh: Lebanon must emerge united and victorious from this aggression

Sleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement, emphasized that Lebanon's priority should be ending the ongoing aggression, stating, "Our main goal now is to ensure Lebanon emerges united and victorious."



Speaking from Ain el-Tineh, Frangieh noted that if any faction in Lebanon suffers defeat, the entire country will lose, stressing the importance of national unity.



He remarked, "The most important thing is that Lebanon wins," while acknowledging that "there is no president who can satisfy everyone."



He added, "In my view, we need a legitimate and true president who is both national and Arab in identity."



Frangieh also pointed out the importance of the next president's role in unifying the Lebanese people regarding who their enemies and allies are.



He further noted that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri continues supporting his candidacy for the presidency, while others have "given up before the battle has even begun."