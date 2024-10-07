2,083 killed and 9,869 injured since the start of Israeli aggression: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-10-07 | 08:54
High views
2,083 killed and 9,869 injured since the start of Israeli aggression: Health Ministry
2,083 killed and 9,869 injured since the start of Israeli aggression: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that Israeli airstrikes on towns and villages in South Lebanon, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Mount Lebanon on Sunday resulted in 22 people killed and 111 others injured.

This brings the total death toll since the beginning of the Israeli aggression to 2,083 people killed, with 9,869 injured, according to the Ministry's latest figures.

Lebanon News

Killed

Injured

Israeli

Aggression

Health

Ministry

LBCI
Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut Airport: AFP
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI

