Minister of Information: We will not tolerate news that could incite strife and will take necessary measures

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, emphasized that inaccurate news during this catastrophic situation can inevitably cause confusion, fear, and widespread discontent, potentially leading to strife.



He said, "Once again, the Ministry of Information finds itself compelled to remind all media outlets and websites of the necessity to exercise caution and avoid slipping into strife, thereby endangering civil peace during wartime."



He added, "The Ministry of Information indicates that the National Council for Audiovisual Media is fulfilling its role in this regard, and the ministry is making every effort to intervene positively when necessary, which is precisely what it does whenever required."



Makary asserted that given the current circumstances, no news that could embroil the country in conflict and jeopardize civil peace and the lives of citizens can be overlooked.



He pointed out that the ministry will henceforth take necessary measures if media outlets fail to ensure accuracy in their reporting and do not consider the ongoing war that necessitates prudence and wisdom over sensationalism and haste.





This is in accordance with Articles 295 and 296 of the Penal Code, which state that anyone who undermines national sentiment, incites discord, or disseminates false or exaggerated news during wartime will be subject to punishment.