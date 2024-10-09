News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Lebanon News
2024-10-09 | 15:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Hezbollah told the Lebanese authorities it accepted a ceasefire with Israel the day an Israeli strike killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah, a government source told AFP on Wednesday.
"On September 27, Hezbollah officially informed the Lebanese government, via Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, that he accepted an international initiative for a ceasefire," the source said.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati was at the U.N. General Assembly in New York that day when the United States and its allies put forward a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.
Mikati informed his counterparts of Hezbollah's position, the source said, and international negotiators were waiting to hear back from Israel.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech to world leaders the same day that there would be no let-up in the battle against Hezbollah until Israel's northern border was secured.
After he spoke, Israel's air force carried out a huge strike on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold, killing Nasrallah.
Since his death, the Lebanese government "has had no contact with Hezbollah," the source added.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Ceasefire
Israel
Hassan Nasrallah
Next
Israeli airstrike hits Kfar Tebnit, claims life of State Security member
Israel launches series of airstrikes in Lebanon, medic among the dead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli airstrikes hit building, causing complete destruction in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli airstrikes hit building, causing complete destruction in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:39
Hezbollah claims missile strike on explosives factory South of Haifa
Lebanon News
00:39
Hezbollah claims missile strike on explosives factory South of Haifa
0
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
0
World News
17:42
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
World News
17:42
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
World News
17:42
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
World News
17:42
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
17:10
Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel's military reports
Lebanon News
17:10
Two drones crossed over from Lebanon after sirens sounded, Israel's military reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
2
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
3
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
4
Lebanon News
06:00
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
Lebanon News
06:00
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
6
Middle East News
17:27
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas
Middle East News
17:27
Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas
7
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander
8
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Lebanon News
13:25
US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More