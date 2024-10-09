Five Lebanese Civil Defense workers killed in Israeli airstrike on Derdghaiya center

The Lebanese Civil Defense announced that five operational employees from the Tyre Regional Center were killed following an Israeli airstrike targeting the Civil Defense Center in the town of Derdghaiya.



In a statement, it clarified that they were inside the center, ready to respond to emergency calls.



Director-General of the Lebanese Civil Defense, General Raymond Khattar, extended his deepest condolences to their families.



He affirmed the commitment to continue this humanitarian mission, no matter the sacrifices.