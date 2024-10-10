Israeli-American citizen arrested in Beirut, deported to Washington following US intervention

Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 05:48
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli-American citizen arrested in Beirut, deported to Washington following US intervention
0min
Israeli-American citizen arrested in Beirut, deported to Washington following US intervention

The Israeli Army Radio reported that an Israeli-American citizen who was arrested in Beirut has been deported to Washington after U.S. intervention. 

General Security sources confirmed to LBCI that the deportation of the American citizen, who also holds Israeli nationality, was carried out based on a judicial order.

