Israeli army targets UNIFIL guard tower in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon

A source within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported to Al Jazeera that the Israeli army had targeted a guard tower belonging to UNIFIL forces at their headquarters in Ras Naqoura, south Lebanon.



According to Reuters, a U.N. source stated that Israeli forces opened fire on three UNIFIL sites in southern Lebanon.

A source in UNIFIL told Al Jazeera that two of their soldiers sustained minor injuries in the Israeli bombardment of one of their sites.