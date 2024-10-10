News
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing in Ras Naqoura and Yaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing in Ras Naqoura and Yaroun, South Lebanon
Hezbollah stated that its fighters targeted an Israeli while it was attempting to evacuate casualties force for the third time from a previously hit vehicle in Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon.
The operation was carried out with a barrage of rockets aimed at the retreating Israeli soldiers.
In a separate statement, Hezbollah also confirmed another strike on a group of Israeli soldiers near the cemetery of Yaroun in South Lebanon, using a rocket salvo.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Target
Israeli
Troops
Ras Naqoura
Yaroun
South Lebanon
