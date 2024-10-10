Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

2024-10-10 | 13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah&#39;s liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
0min
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

The Israeli Channel 12 attack reportedly targeted head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa.

However, no official confirmation of his condition has been released.

At least two people were killed, and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on central Beirut, according to two security sources cited by Reuters.
 
 

