Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks, says ready for diplomatic solutions

Lebanon's chargé d'affaires ad interim, Hadi Hashem, stated on Thursday that the intense bombardment of Lebanese villages, towns, and cities continues while Israel's ground invasion efforts are expanding, breaching the Blue Line and crossing the Lebanese border. He condemned these actions as blatant violations of Resolution 1701.



During a Security Council meeting, he said: "The horror of the human tragedy resulting from Israel's absolute violation of international humanitarian law is difficult to describe."



Meanwhile, he noted that the number of victims reached 2,141, adding that Israeli bombardment has taken five hospitals out of service and cut off the main link between Lebanon and Syria.



Hadi Hashem revealed that large areas of agricultural land were bombed around the Litani River and that Israel targeted the area surrounding the ancient Roman castle of Baalbek, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



"We wonder what the military benefit of striking a vital border crossing and a historical landmark. We also wonder today what is the purpose of targeting journalists, aid workers, and medical staff. Is this the precise military surgical strikes they are talking about?" he asked.



He urged the international community to provide urgent and adequate support while thanking UNIFIL forces operating in south Lebanon.



"Lebanon is ready for a diplomatic solution," he further affirmed.