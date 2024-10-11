First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut

The first shipment of medicines and medical supplies, weighing one ton, arrived at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport Thursday night on a Middle East Airlines flight from Paris.



The shipment was delivered to a representative of the Ministry of Health.



These donations were collected from members of the Lebanese community in France and Lebanese-French associations, who responded to the call issued by the Ministry of Public Health on September 24, 2024, in collaboration with Middle East Airlines.



The Lebanese embassy in Paris continues to receive in-kind donations of medicines and medical supplies in preparation for additional shipments to Lebanon.