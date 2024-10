Rescue operations are ongoing in the town of Karak in the Zahle District of the Bekaa Governorate following an Israeli attack that has so far killed 11 people and injured 20 others.



The teams working on site have also managed to save a young man who was found alive under the rubble.



Video footage from the scene shows the extensive damage caused, with search and rescue efforts still underway.

اعمال رفع الانقاض مستمر في بلدة الكرك وارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء إلى ١١ والجرحى إلى عشرين وإنقاذ شاب وهو على قيد الحياة pic.twitter.com/yRkYgPrjwb — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 11, 2024