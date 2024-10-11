US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri the necessity of resolving the presidential vacuum as it would be a key entry point to overcoming the current crisis, Sky News Arabia sources said on Friday.



"There is no indication that a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel will be reached soon, and the matter may take weeks," the sources noted.



Berri told Blinken, according to the sources, that Israel has crossed all "red lines" by targeting civilians, the Lebanese army, and UNIFIL.



During a call, Blinken praised Berri's stance in supporting a consensus candidate for the presidency.



Sky News Arabia sources also revealed that Blinken assured Berri that Washington "is pressuring Israel not to target civilians, the Lebanese army, and UNIFIL."



They confirmed that the U.S. is pushing for a "Beirut-Haifa" agreement, under which Israel would cease strikes on Beirut in return for Hezbollah halting its attacks on Haifa.