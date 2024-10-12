WHO: 100 out of 207 primary health care centers in Lebanon closed due to escalating violence

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on X that "out of 207 primary health care centers in conflict areas in Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence."



He stated that five hospitals have shut down as a result of structural damage following the attacks.



WHO highlighted that "the attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100 deaths, must stop."



Ghebreyesus stressed that the number of people injured is increasing. "The health system is struggling to cope due to limited human and resource capacity."



"We call for the urgent protection of patients and health workers. We call for peace," he said.

