WHO: 100 out of 207 primary health care centers in Lebanon closed due to escalating violence

Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in #Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence.
5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks.
The attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100… pic.twitter.com/HhhgTFQ0ut
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 12, 2024
