Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed from Jezzine that holding municipal and mukhtar elections on time was a significant challenge for the state and government, but one that was successfully met. 

He noted that the process concludes today with several observations that will serve as lessons for upcoming electoral events.

Al-Hajjar stated that citizens, the state, and the ministry were all satisfied with the electoral process, highlighting the public's eagerness to exercise their democratic rights. He emphasized that municipalities are the front line in providing services to citizens.

Addressing logistical issues, he acknowledged that vote counting in Tripoli took a long time, but the results were reliable. 

In Beirut, he said the ministry managed to address delays through close coordination with judges and by providing computers that facilitated and accelerated the tallying of votes.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Interior

Minister

Ahmad al-Hajjar

Elections

Challenge

Improvements

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Interior Minister says Bekaa elections running smoothly, Southern vote preparations underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese Army urges citizens to refrain from celebratory gunfire after municipal elections results

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

LADE election monitor assaulted inside polling station in Ghazieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025 municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanese Army receives key suspect in Pascal Sleiman's murder from Syrian authorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More