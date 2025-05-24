Lebanese Interior Minister says holding elections was a challenge, commits to future improvements

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed from Jezzine that holding municipal and mukhtar elections on time was a significant challenge for the state and government, but one that was successfully met.



He noted that the process concludes today with several observations that will serve as lessons for upcoming electoral events.



Al-Hajjar stated that citizens, the state, and the ministry were all satisfied with the electoral process, highlighting the public's eagerness to exercise their democratic rights. He emphasized that municipalities are the front line in providing services to citizens.



Addressing logistical issues, he acknowledged that vote counting in Tripoli took a long time, but the results were reliable.



In Beirut, he said the ministry managed to address delays through close coordination with judges and by providing computers that facilitated and accelerated the tallying of votes.