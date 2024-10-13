Israel tells US it will continue steps to avoid harm to UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel will continue to take measures to avoid any harm to UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, the defense ministry said Sunday.



"Minister Gallant emphasized... the Israeli military will continue to take measures to avoid harm to UNIFIL troops and peacekeeping positions" in southern Lebanon, the ministry said in a statement following overnight talks between the pair.



At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israeli forces fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.



AFP