Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United Nations to withdraw UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) from conflict areas in South Lebanon, warning that their continued presence puts them at risk.



In a statement issued Sunday, Netanyahu said, "I urge the UN Secretary-General to relocate UNIFIL forces from the combat zones in Lebanon."



He warned that refusing to withdraw the peacekeepers would "leave them as hostages in the hands of Hezbollah and endanger both their lives and the lives of our soldiers."



UNIFIL has faced increasing challenges as hostilities intensify, with several peacekeepers injured in recent incidents.