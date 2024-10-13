Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

2024-10-13 | 15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
0min
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

A political source denied to Israel's Army Radio claims that the political leadership had issued instructions to stop airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.
 
The source emphasized that all of Lebanon remains "a military target according to our objectives."

This clarification follows earlier reports suggesting that airstrikes on Beirut were halted after a call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.

