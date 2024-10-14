Turkey sends 300 tons of aid to Lebanon

The Turkish Embassy in Lebanon highlighted that Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon over the past month pose a severe threat to regional stability and are contributing to a growing humanitarian crisis in the country.



In a statement, the embassy announced that on October 9, Turkey delivered approximately 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut to support the Lebanese people suffering from Israeli aggression.



The shipment, which arrived at the Beirut Port via two Turkish military ships, resulted from a collaborative effort between Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and various humanitarian organizations.



The aid package included thousands of tents, blankets, mattresses, cooking supplies, food, and cleaning materials.



The shipment was handed over to Nasser Yassin, Lebanon's Environment Minister and Emergency Committee Coordinator, as well as Major General Mohammed Khair, Secretary-General of Lebanon's High Relief Commission.



The embassy mentioned that this is the second aid package sent by Turkey to Lebanon in the past month, during which Israeli aggression has intensified. Turkey responded promptly to the urgent appeals made by the Lebanese government following the escalation of attacks on September 17, 2024.