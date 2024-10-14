News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey sends 300 tons of aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey sends 300 tons of aid to Lebanon
The Turkish Embassy in Lebanon highlighted that Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon over the past month pose a severe threat to regional stability and are contributing to a growing humanitarian crisis in the country.
In a statement, the embassy announced that on October 9, Turkey delivered approximately 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut to support the Lebanese people suffering from Israeli aggression.
The shipment, which arrived at the Beirut Port via two Turkish military ships, resulted from a collaborative effort between Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and various humanitarian organizations.
The aid package included thousands of tents, blankets, mattresses, cooking supplies, food, and cleaning materials.
The shipment was handed over to Nasser Yassin, Lebanon's Environment Minister and Emergency Committee Coordinator, as well as Major General Mohammed Khair, Secretary-General of Lebanon's High Relief Commission.
The embassy mentioned that this is the second aid package sent by Turkey to Lebanon in the past month, during which Israeli aggression has intensified. Turkey responded promptly to the urgent appeals made by the Lebanese government following the escalation of attacks on September 17, 2024.
Lebanon News
Turkey
Tons
Aid
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered
0
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Turkey condemns Israeli attacks against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli army activates air raid sirens in central Israel after projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli army activates air raid sirens in central Israel after projectiles fired from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
0
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
0
Lebanon News
08:16
France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:16
France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
00:04
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley
Middle East News
00:04
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley
0
Lebanon News
15:58
Guterres says attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon constitute a war crime
Lebanon News
15:58
Guterres says attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon constitute a war crime
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Lebanon PM Mikati cancels trip to UN General Assembly following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Lebanon PM Mikati cancels trip to UN General Assembly following Israeli attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
4
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
5
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
6
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
7
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
8
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More