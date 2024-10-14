Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire with Qatari PM, thanks UNIFIL for stability

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which they discussed the urgent need for a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression.



Berri expressed his gratitude to Qatar's Emir, government, and people for their continuous support, especially the humanitarian assistance provided to the displaced.



In a separate call, Berri spoke with Major General Aroldo Lázaro, Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), thanking him for UNIFIL's steadfast presence in southern Lebanon.



Berri praised the commander's prudent and courageous stance, emphasizing that their efforts helped uphold the life-saving U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.