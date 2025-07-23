Israel denies causing 'famine' in Gaza, blames Hamas

The Israeli government on Wednesday said it was not responsible for a chronic shortage of food in Gaza, instead accusing Palestinian militants Hamas of deliberately creating a crisis.



"In Gaza today, there is no famine caused by Israel," government spokesman David Mencer told reporters after more than 100 aid and rights groups warned of "mass starvation" and urged Israel to unblock aid.



"Hamas engineers a man-made shortage," Mencer added, accusing the militants of preventing food from being distributed and looting aid for themselves.



AFP