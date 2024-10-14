Minister Halabi leads meeting to present safe school reopening plan

The Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, tasked the administration with finalizing the ministry’s plan for opening public schools that are safe and not occupied by refugees.



The administration will also continue coordinating with private schools near shelter centers that can accommodate students in afternoon shifts.



Additionally, the administration is responsible for designating teachers to manage exceptional education centers and completing the necessary logistical, technical, and technological preparations for hybrid and remote learning in areas where students cannot attend a nearby school.



The duration of class periods and the program set by the Educational Center for Research and Development (CRDP) regarding the number of school days were taken into account.



The administration was also instructed to prepare an estimate of the costs for each component of the plan for presentation to donors this week in preparation for the timely start of formal education.