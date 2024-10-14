News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Minister Halabi leads meeting to present safe school reopening plan
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 09:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Minister Halabi leads meeting to present safe school reopening plan
The Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, tasked the administration with finalizing the ministry’s plan for opening public schools that are safe and not occupied by refugees.
The administration will also continue coordinating with private schools near shelter centers that can accommodate students in afternoon shifts.
Additionally, the administration is responsible for designating teachers to manage exceptional education centers and completing the necessary logistical, technical, and technological preparations for hybrid and remote learning in areas where students cannot attend a nearby school.
The duration of class periods and the program set by the Educational Center for Research and Development (CRDP) regarding the number of school days were taken into account.
The administration was also instructed to prepare an estimate of the costs for each component of the plan for presentation to donors this week in preparation for the timely start of formal education.
Lebanon News
Minister of Education
Abbas Halabi
Education
CRDP
Next
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Education Minister suspends classes at universities for one week amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Education Minister suspends classes at universities for one week amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Education Minister on LBCI discusses displaced people and school fees
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Education Minister on LBCI discusses displaced people and school fees
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Education Minister Halabi expands school closures to include Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and more
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:21
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation
Lebanon News
12:21
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack
Lebanon News
12:18
Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel
Lebanon News
12:05
Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
World News
2024-09-30
UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says
World News
2024-09-30
UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says
0
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese Army confirms arrival of aircraft carrying humanitarian aid donated by Jordan
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanese Army confirms arrival of aircraft carrying humanitarian aid donated by Jordan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
7
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
8
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More