On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for guarantees to ensure the safety of Italian forces deployed in Lebanon.



Speaking before the Senate ahead of the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels on October 17-18, Meloni said, "We believe that the actions of Israeli forces are completely unjustified, in addition to being a blatant violation" of the U.N. resolution on ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.



Reuters