Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio

Lebanon News
2024-10-15 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio

Israeli Army Radio claimed on Tuesday that the 210th Division has begun conducting limited ground operations in the Shebaa Farms area in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

210th Division

Shebaa Farms

LBCI Next
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah says it fired rockets at Safed in northern Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Middle East News
15:57

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More