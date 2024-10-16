Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed a cholera case in the northern region of Akkar, marking the first confirmed case in the country this year.



In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry said it was notified of a potential cholera case on October 14 and initiated an investigation through its epidemiological surveillance program. The case was confirmed on October 16 after the cholera bacterium, type 01, was isolated in a reference laboratory.



The patient, a Lebanese national from the town of Sammouniyeh in Akkar, was admitted to the hospital on October 14 with severe watery diarrhea and dehydration. The patient has no travel history, the ministry stated.



Health officials are now conducting field investigations, collecting samples from the patient’s contacts, and searching for additional cases in the surrounding area.



They are also investigating possible water contamination and have sent water samples from Sammouniyeh and the nearby town of Mechmech to reference laboratories.



The ministry announced it would activate Lebanon’s national cholera response plan and begin containment measures to prevent further spread.