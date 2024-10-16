Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed a cholera case in the northern region of Akkar, marking the first confirmed case in the country this year.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry said it was notified of a potential cholera case on October 14 and initiated an investigation through its epidemiological surveillance program. The case was confirmed on October 16 after the cholera bacterium, type 01, was isolated in a reference laboratory.

The patient, a Lebanese national from the town of Sammouniyeh in Akkar, was admitted to the hospital on October 14 with severe watery diarrhea and dehydration. The patient has no travel history, the ministry stated.

Health officials are now conducting field investigations, collecting samples from the patient’s contacts, and searching for additional cases in the surrounding area.

They are also investigating possible water contamination and have sent water samples from Sammouniyeh and the nearby town of Mechmech to reference laboratories.

The ministry announced it would activate Lebanon’s national cholera response plan and begin containment measures to prevent further spread.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Cholera

Akkar

North

LBCI Next
Air Transport Union in Lebanon says Middle East Airlines operating normally as long as airport is open
PM Mikati condemns latest Israeli attacks on Nabatieh, criticizes international silence on ongoing violations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Lebanon's health ministry updates Qana airstrike casualty figures: One dead, 30 injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 2,309 and wound 10,782 people since start of war: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Six killed in Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh Municipality buildings: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

EU will not pull back UN troops from South Lebanon: Austrian minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes as rescue teams bury victims in Jwaya, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Saudi Arabia sends fourth relief plane to Lebanon as part of humanitarian air bridge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?

LBCI
Middle East News
02:30

Israeli Police and Shin Bet: Citizen arrested for alleged plot to assassinate Israeli scientist

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:42

Israeli army claims over 140 Hezbollah targets struck in southern Lebanon operations

LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More